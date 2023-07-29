Photos: 50th Annual RAGBRAI in Johnson County

The Register’s Annual great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, more commonly known as RAGBRAI, came through Coralville and Iowa City on July 28, 2023 to celebrate 50 years of the ride. Bikers stayed the night across the area and left the morning of July 29, 2023.

The day began early for volunteers in the cities by setting up for the bikers. Dozens of food stands were set up in the Coralville Pool parking lot along with multiple stages for performers. Bikers came in throughout the afternoon to enjoy the festivities for their second to last day. Near the end of the night, sirens sounded due to a severe thunderstorm. High winds and heavy rain caused bikers to take shelter in surrounding buildings.

Despite the poor weather the night before, bikers woke up early on July 29, 2023 to make their way to Davenport, the final stop for the bike ride.