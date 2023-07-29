Photos: Republican presidential candidates attend the 2023 Lincoln Dinner

Thirteen different 2024 Republican presidential candidates attended the annual Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday. All of the 13 candidates were allowed exactly 10 minutes to speak.

Several of the candidates, such as Ron DeSantis, Larry Elder, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Donald Trump, received standing ovations after their speeches.

Some candidates had statements about their competitors. Presidential candidate Will Hurd was booed at the podium after his statement.

“Donald Trump is not running for President to represent the people that voted for him in 2016 and 2020. Donald Trump is running to stay out of prison,” said Hurd.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump made a statement about his competitor, Ron DeSantis.

“Ron DeSantis is aggressively going against ethanol, which I think would be devastating,” stated Trump.

Hundreds of guests attended the event to listen to the candidates and talk to candidates in their private suites after the dinner.