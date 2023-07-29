The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Menu

Photos: Republican presidential candidates attend the 2023 Lincoln Dinner

Iowa City volunteers and citizens band together for one-day heat mapping event

RAGBRAI celebrates 50th anniversary

John Muriello, former UI professor, receives sentence for porn possession, drug distribution charges

Photos: UIHC hosts RAGBRAI event at Stead Family Children’s Hospital for patients

Advertisement

Photos: Republican presidential candidates attend the 2023 Lincoln Dinner

Cody Blissett, Visual Editor
July 29, 2023

Thirteen different 2024 Republican presidential candidates attended the annual Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday. All of the 13 candidates were allowed exactly 10 minutes to speak.

Several of the candidates, such as Ron DeSantis, Larry Elder, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Donald Trump, received standing ovations after their speeches.

Some candidates had statements about their competitors. Presidential candidate Will Hurd was booed at the podium after his statement.

“Donald Trump is not running for President to represent the people that voted for him in 2016 and 2020. Donald Trump is running to stay out of prison,” said Hurd.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump made a statement about his competitor, Ron DeSantis.

“Ron DeSantis is aggressively going against ethanol, which I think would be devastating,” stated Trump.

Hundreds of guests attended the event to listen to the candidates and talk to candidates in their private suites after the dinner.

2023_07_28_LincolnDinner_CB001
Gallery15 Photos
Cody Blissett
Attendees grab food before the annual Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Facebook Comments

More to Discover
More in 2024 Election
2024 Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis interacts with attendees during “Joni’s Roast and Ride” a Republican-hosted event in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Photos: Republican presidential candidates attend 'Roast and Ride' event hosted by Joni Ernst in Des Moines
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during “Joni’s Roast and Ride” a Republican-hosted event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Mike Pence, other Republican presidential hopefuls come to Iowa for 'Roast and Ride' event
Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson sets up for an interview with Fox News during a meet and greet at the Miller Learning Center in Iowa City on Monday, May 1, 2023. Hutchinson is campaigning for the 2024 republican presidential nomination.
Photo: Asa Hutchinson meet and greet
Former United States Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in Coralville, Iowa, on Wednesday evening. This event was hosted by the Johnson Country Republicans of Iowa.
Pence returns to Iowa for the fourth time this year, calls for stronger republican leadership
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves during a Republican-hosted event in Davenport, Iowa, on Friday. DeSantis receives a standing ovation. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)
Gov. Ron DeSantis touts record in first Iowa visit
Former Iowa state senator Rita Hart speaks at a campaign event for democratic candidates Liz Mathis and Christina Bohannan at the Sutliff Farm & Cider House in Lisbon, Iowa on Sept. 9, 2022. Hart represented the 49th District from 2013 to 2019. Hart lost to current U.S. House Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks by six votes in 2019. Speaking about Mathis, Hart said, Nobody worked harder in the state legislature than Liz Mathis.
Hart: Iowans and Americans cannot afford the extreme GOP agenda
More in Featured
Bicycles are seen in the press box room during a Ragbrai event hosted by the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
RAGBRAI celebrates 50th anniversary
Mug of John Muriello.
John Muriello, former UI professor, receives sentence for porn possession, drug distribution charges
Adele Miles decorates a plate during a Ragbrai event hosted by the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Photos: UIHC hosts RAGBRAI event at Stead Family Children's Hospital for patients
Photo from Iowa City Police Department press release.
Iowa City Police search for woman who went missing on Monday
Protesters leave the University of Iowa Pentacrest to march at a pro-abortion rights protest on Friday, June 24, 2022. The march went down to College Green Park, down Burlington Street and through the Pedestrian Mall before ending at the Pentacrest.
One year post Roe v. Wade overturning, rapid injunction follows passing of fetal heartbeat bill
The Polk County courthouse in Des Moines on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. (Joseph Cress/The Daily Iowan)
Polk County judge places injunction on new abortion law
More in Latest News
Contributed by Daniel Bissell
Iowa City volunteers and citizens band together for one-day heat mapping event
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics are seen in Iowa City on Feb. 21, 2023.
UI Health Care announces search for next associate vice president and CEO
An experiment involving a test scale-model ship is shown during a IIHR — Hydroscience and Engineering Research Facility open house in Coralville, Iowa, on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Photos: IIHR — Hydroscience and Engineering Research Facility open house
An Iowa City police car is seen on March 2, 2023.
Jonathan McCaffery named as driver responsible for the fatal accident on May 22
Iowa Quarterback Cade McNamara talks with teammates during a spring football practice at the Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Point/Counterpoint | How many games will Iowa football win in 2023?
Photo Illustration by Cody Blissett
US Supreme Court’s decision to overrule loan forgiveness and affirmative action will have an effect on UI students
About the Contributor
Cody Blissett