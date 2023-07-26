Point/Counterpoint: What is the best summer activity in Iowa City?

When looking at the size and stature of Iowa City, one might assume it’s just a small, boring city. Only by being here can you really understand the town’s remarkable ability to be quiet and peaceful most of the time, but pack the streets when there is something to bring people together.

For this reason, I would argue the Iowa City Block Party is the best summer activity in Iowa City.

Everything good about the town is showcased during this event. Famous local bars serve up cold drinks, local businesses and restaurants offer delicious food, and other businesses all come together in one place at one time to share their best qualities.

There is certainly no shortage of fun activities to participate in: you can kick off your shoes and play on a sand volleyball court, then grab some headphones and dance at the silent disco, then watch the drag and fashion shows. All in the midst of it is live music by great local acts.

It has everything you could want and more from a town as relatively small as Iowa City. It is a staple of Iowa City, and summer after summer, it is a must-attend event. The Block Party is endlessly accessible, entertaining, and a great time for anyone who decides to go.