Point/Counterpoint: What is the best summer activity in Iowa City?

Iowa City Block Party
By: Evan Weidl
When looking at the size and stature of Iowa City, one might assume it’s just a small, boring city. Only by being here can you really understand the town’s remarkable ability to be quiet and peaceful most of the time, but pack the streets when there is something to bring people together.
For this reason, I would argue the Iowa City Block Party is the best summer activity in Iowa City.
Everything good about the town is showcased during this event. Famous local bars serve up cold drinks, local businesses and restaurants offer delicious food, and other businesses all come together in one place at one time to share their best qualities.
There is certainly no shortage of fun activities to participate in: you can kick off your shoes and play on a sand volleyball court, then grab some headphones and dance at the silent disco, then watch the drag and fashion shows. All in the midst of it is live music by great local acts.
It has everything you could want and more from a town as relatively small as Iowa City. It is a staple of Iowa City, and summer after summer, it is a must-attend event. The Block Party is endlessly accessible, entertaining, and a great time for anyone who decides to go.
Iowa City Farmers Market
By: Sophia Meador
It’s never easy to wake up early on a Saturday morning. But waking up to visit the Iowa City Farmers Market is one exception.
Every local farmers’ market has its own charm. What I love about the Iowa City Farmers Market is the convenient location in the Chauncy Swan parking ramp, which is ideal on hot summer mornings. Walking through the shaded area makes it possible to really visualize all the market’s offerings.
Nothing feels more in tune with summer than seeing the bright colored produce set out across the market. The ambiance of the market is great whether you’re catching up with friends, or going solo and listening to the sounds of pleasant conversations and small talk.
Rather than going to a supermarket to buy essentials like eggs, bread and produce, I make an effort to go to the farmers’ market each week to stalk up on these essentials.
The farmers’ market is also a great place to make connections with Iowa City locals. I always see familiar faces from a wide variety of backgrounds, including Iowa City City Council members or even megastars from the Iowa Women’s basketball team.
The Iowa City Farmers Market truly makes a larger gathering of strangers feel like community.