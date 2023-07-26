The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Menu

RAGBRAI celebrates 50th anniversary

John Muriello, former UI professor, receives sentence for porn possession, drug distribution charges

Photos: UIHC hosts RAGBRAI event at Stead Family Children’s Hospital for patients

Iowa City Police search for woman who went missing on Monday

One year post Roe v. Wade overturning, rapid injunction follows passing of fetal heartbeat bill

Advertisement

    Point/Counterpoint: What is the best summer activity in Iowa City?

    Evan Weidl and Sophia Meador debate Iowa City’s best summer activities
    Evan Weidl and Sophia Meador
    July 26, 2023
    William+Pretorius+plays+in+the+sand+during+the+6th+annual+Downtown+Iowa+City+Block+Party+on+Saturday%2C+June+24%2C+2023.+
    Cody Blissett
    William Pretorius plays in the sand during the 6th annual Downtown Iowa City Block Party on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
    Iowa City Block Party
    By: Evan Weidl

    When looking at the size and stature of Iowa City, one might assume it’s just a small, boring city. Only by being here can you really understand the town’s remarkable ability to be quiet and peaceful most of the time, but pack the streets when there is something to bring people together.

     

    For this reason, I would argue the Iowa City Block Party is the best summer activity in Iowa City.

     

    Everything good about the town is showcased during this event. Famous local bars serve up cold drinks, local businesses and restaurants offer delicious food, and other businesses all come together in one place at one time to share their best qualities.

     

    There is certainly no shortage of fun activities to participate in: you can kick off your shoes and play on a sand volleyball court, then grab some headphones and dance at the silent disco, then watch the drag and fashion shows. All in the midst of it is live music by great local acts.

     

    It has everything you could want and more from a town as relatively small as Iowa City. It is a staple of Iowa City, and summer after summer, it is a must-attend event. The Block Party is endlessly accessible, entertaining, and a great time for anyone who decides to go.

    Iowa City Farmers Market
    By: Sophia Meador

    Its never easy to wake up early on a Saturday morning. But waking up to visit the Iowa City Farmers Market is one exception.

     

    Every local farmers’ market has its own charm. What I love about the Iowa City Farmers Market is the convenient location in the Chauncy Swan parking ramp, which is ideal on hot summer mornings. Walking through the shaded area makes it possible to really visualize all the market’s offerings.

     

    Nothing feels more in tune with summer than seeing the bright colored produce set out across the market. The ambiance of the market is great whether you’re catching up with friends, or going solo and listening to the sounds of pleasant conversations and small talk.

     

    Rather than going to a supermarket to buy essentials like eggs, bread and produce, I make an effort to go to the farmers’ market each week to stalk up on these essentials.

     

    The farmers’ market is also a great place to make connections with Iowa City locals. I always see familiar faces from a wide variety of backgrounds, including Iowa City City Council members or even megastars from the Iowa Womens basketball team.

     

    The Iowa City Farmers Market truly makes a larger gathering of strangers feel like community.

    Facebook Comments

    More to Discover
    More in Uncategorized
    The Stanley Museum of Art is seen in Iowa City, on Sunday, July 23, 2023.
    The Stanley with LGBTQ Iowa Archives & Library: ‘Storytime at the Stanley’
    iStock
    Opinion | How to protect students from spam emails
    The Role of Online Casinos in Promoting Responsible Gambling
    Cross-Cultural Variations in Traditional Card Games
    Trixie Mattel performs on the Palomino stage at Stagecoach at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 28, 2023.
    To Kansas City and back in 24 hours for Trixie Mattel
    Iowa pitcher Ty Langenberg pitches the ball during a baseball game at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Indiana Hoosiers, 2-1. Langenberg pitched five innings and struck out four batters.
    Iowa baseball notebook | Big Ten Tournament semifinal recap, championship preview
    About the Contributors
    Evan Weidl, Opinions Editor
    Email: [email protected]
    Sophia Meador, Opinions Editor
    (she/her/hers)
    Sophia Meador is the Opinions Editor at The Daily Iowan. Previously, she worked as an opinions columnist, page designer, and currently serves on the Editorial Board. Sophia is a junior majoring in journalism and political science. In addition, she works as a peer mentor in the University of Iowa School of Journalism and Mass communication.
    Cody Blissett