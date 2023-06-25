Photos: 2023 Iowa City Downtown Block Party

Cody Blissett, Visual Editor
June 25, 2023

The 6th annual Downtown Block Party occurred in Iowa City on Saturday from 4:00 to 11:00 p.m.

The event included a variety of free music, food, and entertainment. Several roads were closed for the party that, covered 14 blocks. Dueling pianos, Silent Disco, Studio 13 DragShow, Sand Volleyball, and SCWPro Wrestling occurred throughout the evening.

Despite heavy rain occurring sporadically throughout the evening, many residents were still downtown at the end of the block party.

2023_06_25_BlockParty_CB001
Gallery|16 Photos
Cody Blissett
Iowa City residents gather downtown during the 6th annual Downtown Block Party on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
