Photos: 2023 Iowa City Downtown Block Party

The 6th annual Downtown Block Party occurred in Iowa City on Saturday from 4:00 to 11:00 p.m.

The event included a variety of free music, food, and entertainment. Several roads were closed for the party that, covered 14 blocks. Dueling pianos, Silent Disco, Studio 13 DragShow, Sand Volleyball, and SCWPro Wrestling occurred throughout the evening.

Despite heavy rain occurring sporadically throughout the evening, many residents were still downtown at the end of the block party.