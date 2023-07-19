Iowa City Police search for woman who went missing on Monday

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

ICPD is searching for Jill Crippes, and is asking for the public to assist by calling if they have a tip, or review camera footage if they live in the area where Crippes was last seen.
Alejandro Rojas, Summer Editor
July 19, 2023
Photo+from+Iowa+City+Police+Department+press+release.
Photo from Iowa City Police Department press release.

The Iowa City Police Department is currently searching for Jill Crippes, who went missing on Monday.

A press release from Monday states that Crippes, 47, was last seen by 1022 Estron St., walking west toward Willow Creek Park. She is believed to have been wearing black pants, a black T-shirt with white lettering, and leopard print shoes.

Another press release from police on Wednesday said the search has been continued, and the police are investigating all of the tips that have been received. The release also reports that the police are working with the Iowa City Fire Department to search the last known locations for Crippes.

Police are asking for members of the public living in the area of 1000 Block of Estron St. or Willow Creek Park that have cameras installed in their homes to review their footage for signs of Crippes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Joint Emergency Communication Center at 319-356-6800.

Alejandro Rojas, Summer Editor
he/him/his
Alejandro Rojas is a news reporter at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and political science. He covers Johnson County.