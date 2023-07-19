Iowa City Police search for woman who went missing on Monday

The Iowa City Police Department is currently searching for Jill Crippes, who went missing on Monday.

A press release from Monday states that Crippes, 47, was last seen by 1022 Estron St., walking west toward Willow Creek Park. She is believed to have been wearing black pants, a black T-shirt with white lettering, and leopard print shoes.

Another press release from police on Wednesday said the search has been continued, and the police are investigating all of the tips that have been received. The release also reports that the police are working with the Iowa City Fire Department to search the last known locations for Crippes.

Police are asking for members of the public living in the area of 1000 Block of Estron St. or Willow Creek Park that have cameras installed in their homes to review their footage for signs of Crippes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Joint Emergency Communication Center at 319-356-6800.