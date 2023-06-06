Iowa City City Council passes resolution for Child Care Wage Enhancement Program

The program allows eligible childcare centers the opportunity to increase staff wages up to $2 an hour.

The Iowa City City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night that would increase staff wages at eligible child care centers up to $2.

The Child Care Wage Enhancement Program was previously presented to the councilors at the March 7, 2023, work session meeting. According to an attachment in that meeting’s agenda packet, the program will help address staff wages for childcare centers in the city.

The resolution authorizes Mayor Bruce Teague to sign a state and local fiscal recovery fund grant agreement with Johnson County and the Community Foundation of Johnson County allowing for the program’s administration.

Cassandra Grip, Iowa City Neighborhood and Development Services associate planner grant specialist, spoke on behalf of the program.

“This program addresses the growing challenges of childcare staffing wages without increasing the cost of tuition,” Grip said.

Iowa City City Councilor Shawn Harmsen said he supported the resolution.

“A pat on the back to all of those who have worked for weeks, months, and years to bring forward a proposal which should help us move the needle on a major issue confronting families, businesses, and children,” Harmsen said.