Senior Column | My utmost thanks

Sending all the thanks and love to the best team I know.

I never intended to be a journalist. When I stepped into my dorm freshman year, I was eager to start my journey as an English and creative writing major and to write as much poetry and fiction I could over the next four years. Though, as my first two years ended, I found myself stuck. I didn’t have the motivation to write novels or perform poetry. I just knew I wanted to make something.

Then, by pure luck, I got into the fabulous Tim Looney’s Intro to Media Production class second semester of my sophomore year. It was incredibly daunting to be surrounded by expensive cameras, tech boards, microphones, and prompters — especially as someone who struggles to use their own phone daily.

Over the course of that semester, though, I began to fall in love with the world of broadcast media. I wanted to do it all — tech direct, anchor, shoot footage — but I knew that this class wouldn’t last forever. Yet somehow, by pure luck, I met the right people and found out about The Daily Iowan’s hidden gem: DITV.

Upon entering the studio for the first time, I felt all kinds of emotions — excitement, nervousness, confusion, to name a few. But after slowly introducing myself to the team, I began to fall in love with creating something all over again.

DITV has given me more opportunities for growth and success than I can count. From helping me to break out of my shell to preparing me for my first “big girl job,” I truly can’t express just how much I’ve learned over the past three years.

To my fellow staffers: Thank you. Thank you for always making me laugh. Thank you for always teaching me new tricks. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for being your hilarious, kind, intelligent selves. You are the reason why I fell in love with journalism.

As excited as I am to start my professional journalism career, I know none of this would be possible without the entire DITV team. You are all incredible, resourceful, intelligent journalists who will make massive waves in the world. It’s been an honor to know you and work beside you all.

With my utmost gratitude and love,

Abigail

P.S. – I’ll be manifesting production finishing before 11 p.m. for the rest of your college careers.