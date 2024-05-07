The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
UI students to pay 3 percent more tuition in fall pending regent approval
Iowa City to pause new tobacco permits to study impact on public health
UI senior fights for abortion rights, heads to Harvard Law
Closing a historic chapter: Iowa women’s basketball says goodbye to senior class
Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s series sweep over Northwestern
Advertisement

Senior column | Studying journalism at the University of Iowa was life-changing

After changing majors and joining DITV, I found my future career path.
Byline photo of Claire Green
Claire Green, DITV Reporter
May 7, 2024
Staff+photo+of+Claire+Green
Staff photo of Claire Green

My college experience at the University of Iowa looks a little bit different than most students. I have been at the UI for seven years.

While I did spend a year at Kirkwood in Iowa City, I don’t mention that because it was a waste of my time.

However, I did find the Spanish and math classes a lot easier.

Funnily, I actually know what college was like before the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a student, I remember printing off assignments and handing them in, and solving math problems on notebook paper. A lot of my exams and quizzes were in-person, not online.

I struggled a lot as a Health and Human Physiology major, which is what I started as at the UI. I was the student who skipped class to work on homework for other classes — I didn’t take college seriously, but I made sure I did do my homework. I have only missed one homework assignment in my entire college career.

I won’t tell you what class that was for, but when I look back, I wasn’t happy. I tried to find happiness, but it was difficult. The classes were hard and the professors were different. Let’s leave it at that.

I changed when I changed my majors. I went from studying for one major to studying two at the same time: Journalism and Mass Communications and Sport Studies.

I think I’ve missed less than 15 classes since I changed my major.

As a UI journalism school student, I also attend my professors’ drop-in and office hours. My GPA increased spectacularly.

I spend a week working on a writing assignment or studying for a test. All of this actually led me to enjoy my majors.

While burnout has hit hard in the last year or so, it’s been worth it.

I grew up in Iowa City and came to the university to be an orthopaedic surgeon.

I have COVID-19 to thank because when the NBA, NHL, and MLB seasons returned in 2020, I watched all of the playoff games — this is when I realized that I wanted to be on the court or field interviewing the athletes.

I want to connect with athletes in a sports environment rather than a hospital environment.

I changed my major and learned a lot from my professors and got to know some of my professors.

I gained journalism experience with DITV. While I have only been a part of DITV for a year, I have learned so much about what I am capable of. I have been able to do a little bit of everything but I love reporting.

I was the weather anchor several times in between chasing stories this semester — even successfully catching a football during a live shot.

I enjoy being out in the field getting interviews and B-roll to tell stories. I enjoy being a part of live shows getting to do stand-ups and watching the stories I have created. I hope to do this for a full-time career. I’m ready to get out of Iowa City.
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Staff photo of Sahithi Shankaiahgari
Senior column | I should’ve started here sooner
Photo contributed by Natalie Dunlap
Senior column | Homegrown journalist
Photo contributed by Evan Weidl
Senior column | The wonderful irritation of hope
More in Senior Columns
Photo contributed by Avi Lapchick
Senior column | Creativity and the promise of a shrug
Photo contributed by Ashley Weil
Senior column | You get out what you put in
Photo contributed by Parker Jones
Senior column | Growing out of the quiet
About the Contributor
Claire Green
Claire Green, DITV Reporter
she/her/hers
Claire Green is a senior and majoring in Journalism and Sports Studies. She is a reporter for DITV in news and sports beats.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in