Candidates for UI vice president for medical affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean to visit campus

The University of Iowa search committee has brought its search to two candidates. Both candidates will visit the UI campus on May 1 and May 8.

The Roy J. And Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine pictured on Aug. 27, 2020.

A University of Iowa search committee selected two final candidates for the vice president for medical affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean.

The candidates will visit campus and take part in open forums, and meet with faculty, staff, and students during the first two weeks of May.

One of the candidates will visit campus for an open forum on May 1 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The second candidate will visit the following week May 8 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Both open forums will take place in room 2117 of the Medical Education Research Facility.

The names of the candidates will not be released until 24 hours before their open forum, according to the UI announcement on Wednesday.

Brooks Jackson, current vice president for medical affairs and dean of the Carver College of Medicine, announced in February 2022 his plans to return to a faculty position to pursue research after a candidate is selected.

The national search for the role started in March 2022 by a university-appointed search committee led by John Keller and Cynthia Wong.

The UI had extended an offer to one of the four candidates it had examined previously but they declined, citing family obligations. This led to a temporary pause in the search, which resumed in January.