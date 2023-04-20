DITV: An inside look at the UIowa Meme Page

April 20, 2023
DITV News
DITV: Festival of Contemporary Music from Israel comes to Voxman
DITV: Iowa City community hosts candlelight vigil for missing Muscatine man
DITV: Willow drilling project causes controversy
DITV: Annual Docdash 5k returns for 34th year
DITV: UIowa AFROTC wins Best Small Detachment in the Nation
DITV: New education bill puts books at risk
DITV: Texas judge impacts the future of abortions
DITV: Suspect arrested for leaking of highly classified Pentagon documents
DITV: Tennessee expels representatives
DITV: U.S. response to attacks on Syrian military bases