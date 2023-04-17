ICPD, UI seeks approval to study racial disparities for traffic stops

The Iowa City Police Department will request the approval of a study that will evaluate racial disparities in traffic stops by the Iowa City City Council.

The Iowa City city manager and the Iowa City police chief will request approval from the Iowa City Council on Tuesday to conduct a traffic stop study that will focus on racial disparities.

If approved, City Manager Geoff Fruin and Police Chief Dustin Liston will work with the University of Iowa to conduct the study.

According to the request, the Iowa City Police Department has collected data from traffic stops since 2006. The demographic data has been analyzed from 2006 until 2020 by Christopher Barnum, an associate professor of sociology and criminology at St. Ambrose University.

The UI Public Policy Center supplied the Iowa City Police Department with a research strategy that aims to evaluate past traffic stops. Through this study, the Iowa City Police Department wants to eliminate any racial bias that may be present and build mutual respect and trust with the Iowa City community.