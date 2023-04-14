DITV: Texas judge impacts the future of abortions

April 14, 2023
DITV News
DITV: New education bill puts books at risk
DITV: Suspect arrested for leaking of highly classified Pentagon documents
DITV: Tennessee expels representatives
DITV: U.S. response to attacks on Syrian military bases
DITV: UI Doc Dash 5k Prepares for this year’s race
DITV: Iowa City craft store celebrates International Women’s Day
DITV: UIowa’s Climate Survey reflects positive student experiences
DITV: Iowa House Hotel to transition into a Student Wellness Center
DITV: UI Dance Company hosts home concert
DITV: MSNBC Journalist visits Iowa