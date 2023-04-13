UI Pride Alliance Center to open house on Melrose Avenue

The Pride Alliance Center formerly lived at 125 Grand Ave. Court before their temporary move to the Iowa Memorial Union.

The new Pride Alliance Center is seen on Melrose Avenue in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 12, 2023.

The University of Iowa Pride Alliance Center is expected to open at a new location this fall at 601 Melrose Avenue.

The previous building — located on 125 Grand Ave. Court — built in 1922 was deemed past its lifespan of use and without historical significance by the UI.

The UI will request the state Board of Regents’ approval to raze the Pride Alliance Center and the South Quadrangle building at its April 18 meeting.

The Pride Alliance Center has been operating out of Room 209, named the Pride Lounge, in the Iowa Memorial Union while preparing for the new location.

The new location is expected to have room for a permanent home for the Queer Trans Clothing Closet, which was launched in 2021 as a pop-up closet aimed to provide free gender-affirming clothes to students.