UI requests approval to raze Pride Alliance Center, South Quadrangle building

The university will request permission from the state Board of Regents to tear down the buildings as part of the 10-year master plan on April 19.

The University Of Iowa Pride Alliance Center, or the Pride House, is seen on Monday,March 29, 2021. The center is located at 125 Grand Ave Ct.

The University of Iowa will request approval to raze the Pride Alliance Center and the South Quadrangle buildings to make way for a new academic building on the west side of campus.

If its request is approved by the state Board of Regents next week, the university would save up to $3.85 million in deferred maintenance costs.

According to the request, the razing would clear space for a new six-story building on the location, which is part of the university’s 10-year master plan. The razing of the Pride Alliance Center is expected to cost $100,000, and the South Quadrangle building’s destruction is estimated to cost $900,000.

The request states that the Pride Alliance Center building, which was built in 1922, is past its lifespan in use and does not have historic significance. Additionally, it states that the Pride Alliance Center is expected to relocate to a different university building in May.

Upon removal of the Pride Alliance Center, the space will be used as a new parking area for both the future academic building and the Gerdin Athletic Learning Center.

The request also states the South Quadrangle Building is also past its lifespan. The building was built in 1942, does not allow for ADA compliance, and is also not historically significant.

The UI’s ROTC program and part of the Health and Human Physiology department currently operate in the building. Upon approval, the ROTC and Health and Human Physiology department would relocate to the old Pharmacy Building in May. The department would ultimately move into the new building when it is completed.

Currently, the South Quadrangle is in the same space as a utility connection that is needed in the construction of the new building. Without the razing of the South Quadrangle, the utility connection would have to be routed around the building and would cost the UI more than $2 million.