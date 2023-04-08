UI student organizations call for suspension of Iowa Young Americans for Freedom

Five student organizations are calling for the suspension of the Young Americans for Freedom due to alleged transphobic behavior and creating an unwelcoming environment on campus for trans students.

A student takes notes during Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, visit to the University of Iowa at the Iowa Memorial Union on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Iowa Young Americans for Freedom organized the event.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

After flyers were posted in downtown Iowa City showing an alleged conversation between UI College Republicans Chair and Iowa Young Americans for Freedom by an unknown person, five student organizations are asking for YAF’s suspension.

The newly elected chair of UI College Republicans, Samuel Haack, allegedly used an offensive term toward transgender people in a leaked Iowa Young Americans for Freedom group chat.

On Friday morning, flyers containing the conversation’s screenshot were posted around campus and in downtown Iowa City.

The conversation in question concerned the chair’s alleged encounter with a person who was upset about the organization chalking a message on the T. Anne Clearway.

In an effort to address the use of the offensive language, Iowa Young Americans for Freedom Vice Chair John Piaszynski allegedly wrote in the group chat that the organization should not use the word as the organization has had prior situations where their conversations have been leaked or construed as slurs.

The Daily Iowan has made multiple requests for comment from Piaszyski and Haack but has not received a response.

The University Democrats at Iowa, Young Democratic Socialists at Iowa Steering Committee, Ignite UI, Student Advocates for Planned Parenthood UI, and the Environmental Coalition at Iowa issued a statement Friday calling out the offensive language used in the leaked messages.

“The language found in the screenshot is not that of misguided, inquisitive students seeking to hear different arguments and perspectives, but that of close-minded bigots seeking to put down those who do them no harm,” the statement said.

With the approval of the UI, Iowa Young Americans for Freedom is set to host Matt Walsh, a conservative and anti-trans commenter on April 12. The event has caused upset among members of the UI community.

Piaszynski wrote in a release Wednesday that the Young Americans for Freedom chapter received backlash, including threats against the organization because they invited Walsh to campus.

A Change.org petition opposing Walsh’s lecture amassed over 350 signatures by Saturday.

“These messages should serve as yet another reminder of the shameless and deceptive attacks that they along with members of other conservative student organizations have directed toward the transgender community,” the five UI student organizations said in the statement.

The five organizations ended the statement by calling for the university to suspend Iowa Young Americans for Freedom and address the harmful rhetoric expressed by conservative groups on campus.