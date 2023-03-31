Winterlin, O’Brien elected next USG president, vice president

Mitch Winterlin and Carly O’Brien won with 51 percent of the vote.

Candidates Carly O’Brien and Mitch Winterlin speak during a University of Iowa Undergraduate Student Government debate in the Iowa Theater in the Iowa Memorial Union on March 26, 2023.

Mitch Winterlin and Carly O’Brien will serve as the University of Iowa Undergraduate Student Government’s next president and vice president during the 2023-24 academic year.

The pair won 51 percent of the vote. They ran against Vera Barkosky who served as the 2022-23 vice president and Robert Jepsen who served as the 2022-23 director of finance.

Winterlin and O’Brien are both third-year students at UI with previous participation in the undergraduate student government. Winterlin served as the director of student services and O’Brien served as the director of operations in the 2022-23 UI Undergraduate Student Government Administration.

The undergraduate student participation in this year’s election was higher than previous years with 1570 voters.The 2021 election had 475 students vote, and the 2022 election had 699 students vote.

The number of voters in addition to the winners of the 2023 election were announced by UI undergraduate student government election commissioners Alivia Rosendahl and Boris Miller.

These results were announced at a meeting Friday afternoon in the Iowa Memorial Union after three days of voting. Voting began for undergraduates on March 27 and ended on March 29.

Both senators-at-large and constituency senators were elected and announced at the meeting. Constituency senators sit on the Justice & Equity committee and serve with the purpose of advocating for diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives to represent the needs of the student group they represent.

31 senators-at-large were elected, with 7 being new and 24 being returning senators. The senators-at-large elected in the election included:

Arsha Vaddadi

Lucas Manley

Emmerson Speer

Skylar Radz

Matthew Lancaster

Mae Barron

Addison Eckard

Katie Meredith

Marco Morel

Leah Stringer

Josh Studer

Quinn Eldridge

Thomas Knudsen

Amira Qidwai

Amisha Mohanty

Ben Cooper

Emma Seward

Ahmed Baig

Emma Cutsforth

Gabriella Michalski

Harrid Siraj

Jake Wicks

Jack Carrell

Marta Leira

Madison Ross

Jaden Bartlett

Ioanna-Aliki Kassioti

Maycen Zimmerman

Advika Shah

Mitchell Militello

Zaden Issah

Constituency senators were also elected, representing a multitude of student groups. Senators elected include: