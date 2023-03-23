Iowa City Council approves rezoning for new commercial, residential development area at the corner of N. Dodge St. and N. Scott Blvd.

The newly approved development area is being redesignated for townhomes, a Scooter’s Coffee outlet, and additional residential and commercial space.

A new development with apartments, townhomes, and community commercial space — including a Scooter’s Coffee and a restaurant — on North Dodge Street and North Scott Boulevard will soon be constructed.

Iowa City Council approved the rezoning request Tuesday for the four-acre area at the corner of North Dodge Street and Scott Boulevard. This new development sits just off the Interstate 80 exit.

The entire development will consist of:

Nine townhomes

A Scooter’s Coffee outlet

A two-story, mixed-use building that will have a restaurant on the first floor and eight apartments above

An ATM drive-thru

The site is also across the street from Iowa City Fire Station 4 and adjacent to the Iowa City Community School District’s administrative offices.