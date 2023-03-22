Burge Market Place to add hot breakfast items

UI Housing and Dining announced the change in an email newsletter on March 21.

The outside of Burge Dining Hall is seen on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Burge Market Place, one of the three dining halls at the University of Iowa, is adding hot breakfast items back to its menu starting on March 23.

UI Housing and Dining announced the change in its newsletter on March 21, stating the hot breakfast will be served Monday through Friday, allowing students to build their own bowls or burritos with a variety of choices, including scrambled eggs, breakfast sausage crumbles, bacon, meat alternatives, peppers, onions, black beans, and more.

The hot breakfast options were eliminated in August 2022 after the dining hall experienced a staffing shortage. In an email to the Daily Iowan, Director of University Dining Jill Irvin wrote that the numbers of staffers changed enough to bring back the meals.

“The current service model in Burge Market Place was implemented because of significant staffing challenges. Our goal has been to return to the hours of service and meals that we have served at Burge in prior years,” Irvin wrote.

The hot breakfast option at Burge Market Place will still be in the Grab N Go model, Irvin wrote, but adding hot breakfast is a step towards reaching their goal.

“We are hoping to be able to add a dine-in option soon,” she wrote.