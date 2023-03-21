Local Iowa City parks closer to receiving renovations

The Iowa City City Council approved the awarding of a construction contract for several local park renovations on Tuesday night.

Iowa City parks are one step closer to breaking ground on renovations following the Iowa City City Council’s approval of a construction bid contract.

The Iowa City City Council awarded an $800,000 construction contract on Tuesday for the renovations to Kiwanis, Hunter’s Run, Happy Hollow, and Hickory Hills Parks. The city council unanimously approved the consideration of renovations at its Feb. 21 meeting.

The renovations will consist of “playground, shelter, and restroom replacements, as well as sidewalk and accessibility improvements,” according to Tuesday’s agenda.

The city received three total bids from construction companies for the project. The bid contract was awarded to the lowest bidder, All American Concrete of West Liberty, for an estimated $828,288.

This estimated cost is around $40,000 less than the city’s original projected construction cost, the agenda states.

Construction is estimated to begin in April and finish in October.