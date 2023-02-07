Gilbert Street to close for four months for bridge construction

Gilbert Street will need a complete closure from April to October to repair its bridge.

The Gilbert Street Bridge is seen on Jan. 23, 2023.

Gilbert Street will be closed for roughly four months this spring while the Gilbert Street Bridge is being repaired, according to information provided by Iowa City officials.

The project, estimated to cost $2.9 million, is set to begin in April and will be completed in October according to Tuesday’s Iowa City City Council meeting agenda.

The construction project will repair deterioration on the bridge and add improved water drainage systems to help with the area’s rainwater drainage.

Melissa Clow, Iowa City’s special project administrator, said at the Iowa City City Council meeting Tuesday night that the city will ensure people can still park and access the area during its closure.

“We will need a complete closure for Gilbert Street, and we will be constructing a temporary driveway and parking lot on the north side of the bridge to access many lanes of traffic,” Clow said.

The Iowa City City Council unanimously approved the project manual and estimated cost for the project on Tuesday. The Iowa Department of Transportation will fund $1 million of the project’s estimated cost.

The next step for this project is to open bids for construction companies, which will happen on March 21. The city council will announce the contract for the project on April 4.