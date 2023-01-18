Chase Bank opens first Iowa City location

The location is an addition to the Des Moines and one in West Des Moines branches.

Chase Bank employees pose for photos before Branch Manager Sean Peterson cuts the ribbon at a ceremony at Chase Bank in downtown Iowa City Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

A new Iowa City Chase Bank location opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning after moving into Iowa City in the fall 2022.

The branch, located at 105 E. Burlington Street, is the fourth branch of Chase to be opened in the state of Iowa. The other three locations — in Des Moines and West Des Moines — opened in 2021.

Brian Hanover, head of U.S. regional communications for Chase, said the new location will especially benefit UI students who are originally from Illinois. Chase is a popular bank in Illinois.

“A lot of kids and parents have Chase accounts or want to get their kids started, so this makes even more sense for us and because the kids will recognize Chase and maybe feel comfortable adding on [accounts] now that they have a campus location to visit while they’re at school,” Hanover said.

Majda Hadzic, market director of banking at Chase for Iowa and Nebraska, said the company identified Iowa City as a beneficial place to have a branch in the last year.

“Iowa City is a market that we know means so much to our community and our clients, and so we know that we have to be present in communities like this one, especially with the university here,” Hadzic said.

While Chase offers online services to its customers, Hadzic said it also has physical branches that people can go to if they need help.

“When it comes to services, when it comes to advice, when it comes to sitting down with someone and either working through goals and plans or problems, that’s what we’re here for,” Hadzic said. “So it compliments very well in the sense that our clients know that we’re available for them and we’re not too far away.”

Additionally, having a physical location is beneficial for people who are moving or are not necessarily where they live normally.

Multiple services are offered at the location, including:

Service transaction areas

An ATM inside the building

An outdoor, 24-hour ATM

Chase Private Client offices

Teller services

A night depository

Free Wi-Fi

Hadzic said the branch aims to help people of all previous banking experience levels, including young adults like UI students who are opening their first bank accounts.

“What better location to be in than this one right here that is within blocks of the university and be able to help those who are just starting out their banking careers and how to utilize their credit cards, their debit cards, their savings accounts…That’s what we’re here for,” Hazdic said. “We’re helping them learn all of those skills that are going to make them financially successful long term.”