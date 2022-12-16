Film: Student Spotlight: Kyle Agnew
University of Iowa student Kyle Agnew talks about his love for the visual arts and his recent project, a collection of saltshakers. Agnew’s work focuses on queer love and reframing it in a way that presents a more nuanced idea of a queer relationship. Agnew is pursuing his master’s in Fine Arts at the University.
(she/her/hers)
Isabella is the Photo Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in cinematic...