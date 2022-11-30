Trial postponed for former UI professor facing federal child pornography, meth distribution charges

The trial for former University of Iowa School of Music professor John Muriello was postponed from Dec. 5 until Feb. 6, 2023.

The Johnson County Courthouse on South Clinton Street in Iowa City on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

Editor’s Note: This article briefly mentions instances of sexual misconduct and harassment, including alleged nonconsensual sexual acts, and drug use.

The trial of former University of Iowa School of Music professor John Muriello that was set to begin next week was postponed until February.

He is currently being held in the Muscatine County Jail without bond and will go to trial on Feb. 6, 2023, in the U.S. Courthouse in Davenport.

Muriello, 65, is facing federal charges of child pornography possession and methamphetamine distribution that resulted in death. Iowa City Police Department seized thousands of sexually explicit photos and videos featuring minors on electronic drives in May 2021 that Muriello allegedly possessed.

Muriello was a tenured UI emeritus voice and opera professor and was placed on leave in May 2021. He retired on July 1, 2022.

Action regarding Muriello’s alleged charges date back to a tip in 2019 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user, thought to be Muriello, shared child pornography via Zoom that same year.