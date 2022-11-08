Jon Green, V Fixmer-Oraiz win Johnson County Board of Supervisors seats

Jon Green was reelected to keep his seat on board and V Fixmer-Oraiz won the other seat up for grabs on Tuesday.

Johnson County Board of Supervisors seat V Fixmer-Oraiz celebrates with their campaign manager and friend Sara Barron, and their wife and son Natalie Fixmer-Oraiz and Emmons Fixmer-Oraiz during a watch party on Election Day at Big Grove in Iowa City, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)

Democrats V Fixmer-Oraiz and Jon Green won the two open seats for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors.

Fixmer-Oraiz won 57 percent of the vote and Green won 63 percent of the vote on Tuesday, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s website.

Green and Fixmer-Oraiz ran against Republicans Phil Hemingway and Jammie Bradshaw.

Both candidates celebrated their wins at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City Tuesday night.

Incumbent Jon Green

Green was first elected to the supervisors after winning a special election in 2021 to fill the vacant seat left by Janelle Rettig.

He attended the University of Iowa and Morningside University, graduating from the latter with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication. Before becoming supervisor, he worked in information technology and then as Mayor of Lone Tree.

He campaigned on issues such as using the $29 million in funds the county received from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) to be “distributed in a prioritized manner,” pushing for creating more affordable housing, police reform, and others.

Fixmer-Oraiz

Fixmer-Oraiz attended and graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in urban and regional planning, and has worked in planning for the private sector and then a nonprofit concerned with watershed planning.

They won the seat being vacated by Pat Heiden who said she wouldn’t run for reelection. They join current members Royceann Porter, Lisa Green-Douglas, and Rod Sullivan.

Before becoming a supervisor, they founded Astig Planning in 2019, a company that focuses on climate change and social justice through planning.

They campaigned on issues such as inclusive economic development, affordable housing, racial equity and LGBTQ+ inclusion, connectivity and mobility, climate resilience, and COVID-19 recovery.

