Country Democrat: Jon Green’s path to the Johnson County Board of Supervisors

“A long way from Lone Tree,” a man calls out from a motorcycle while driving past Johnson County Supervisor Jon Green, who sports his usual Levi denim jeans, boots, and a cowboy hat while marching with other Iowa Democrats at Solon’s annual Beef Days parade in mid-July.

Green’s 1 year-old Belgian Shepherd Rosco gathered the attention of curious kids who ran up to pet him. This gave Green an opportunity to meet their parents — a move Green’s campaign manager Tom Carsner said will generate at least 100 votes for the 39-year-old progressive cowboy in the Nov. 8 election.

The path that led him to Solon Beef Days was long and winding. But one thing is curious about Green: This dyed-in-the-wool Democrat comes from what many would think was a firm conservative background. Green was born in Wyoming, which has historically voted Republican in all but eight presidential elections since the state’s first in 1892.

Fast forward to 1987, when 4-year-old Green and his family left the Cowboy State and moved to Nichols, Iowa –– a rural town southeast of Iowa City that recorded a population of 366 in the 1990 U.S. Census. Yet Green remained true to his Democratic leanings throughout his youth.

Right before the move that sent the Greens from Wyoming to Nichols to live closer to his paternal grandparents, Green’s father was hospitalized.

“We’re still not sure to this day, but the best we’ve got is it was probably a brown recluse spider that bit [my father],” Green said. “That sent him to the hospital, and for years [my parents] were paying off that medical debt.”

Green’s father made a full recovery, but the incident pushed Green on a progressive path. It inspired him to become a champion for national medicine and health care, a value shared by of his political hero, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Green’s progressive tendencies might not align with his current residency – a quiet home by Lone Tree, Iowa, equipped with a TV with a rabbit ear antenna, a worn down 1971 C/10 Chevrolet in front of a detached garage, chickens roaming the grass, and quiet trails that approach the Iowa River – Green has been looking for other rural voters to put barn signs up to appeal to more rural parts of the county.

Map by Jami Martin-Trainor/The Daily Iowan

“I've been working with a guy in the northeastern portion of the county, trying to find locations to put up barn signs,” Green said. “Everybody he's talking to says, ‘I like John. I'm gonna vote for him and whatnot, but I'm scared of pissing off my neighbors. I don't dare put up any sort of Democratic Party signage.’”