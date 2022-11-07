DITV: Iowa Weightlifting Club Hosts Weightlifting Championship

November 7, 2022
The Iowa Weightlifting club held their second annual Olympic weightlifting competition available to all willing participants. DITV News Reporter David Consuelos has more on the event.
