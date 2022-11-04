DITV: ReUnion Brewery Opens New Downtown Location

November 4, 2022
ReUnion Brewery has finally opened their second location, featuring a 3 story bar located at the downtown ped mall in Iowa City. DITV reporter Reese Rhoads has more on the restaurant and bar’s opening.
DITV
DITV News
DITV: Fri Nov 4th, 2022
DITV: Healthy Kids School-Based Clinics
DITV: Iowa City Moms Return to Host Halloween Bash
DITV: Mon Oct 31st, 2022
DITV Sports: Before The Kickoff Iowa vs. Northwestern
DITV: Fri Oct 28th, 2022
DITV: Wed Oct. 26th. 2022
DITV: Wed Oct 26th, 2022
DITV: Iowa City Parks and Rec Department Holds Special Sensory Friendly Event