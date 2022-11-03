Iowa field hockey falls to Michigan in first round of Big Ten Tournament

The No. 9 Hawkeyes lost to No. 6 Michigan on Thursday, 3-0, at the conference tournament in Columbus, Ohio.

The Hawkeyes huddle up during a field hockey game between Iowa and Rutgers at Grant Field in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 1-0.

Iowa field hockey suffered its third consecutive defeat to No. 6 Michigan this season on Thursday. The fifth-seeded Hawkeyes fell, 3-0, to the fourth-seeded Wolverines in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan also defeated Iowa twice during the regular season in October.

Without starting goalkeeper Grace McGuire, Iowa relied on redshirt freshman Mia Magnotta between the sticks. The Forty-Fort, Pennsylvania, native saved three shots on the day to combat a trio of allowed goals.

The No. 9 Hawkeyes couldn’t get the ball rolling offensively, as well. Iowa got off just three shots in the contest, in comparison to the Wolverines’ 16. Michigan led with six penalty corners to the Hawkeyes’ one.

Erin Reilly, Tina D’Anjolell, and Kate McLaughlin each tallied a score apiece for the Wolverines. The contest was Iowa’s third shutout loss to Michigan in the past month.

Iowa’s Jacey Wittel earned a yellow card in the contest.

The Hawkeyes will now have to wait and see if they will earn a berth into the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The field hockey selection show will take place on Sunday at 9 p.m.