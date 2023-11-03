The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
University Democrats at Iowa don’t plan to resign after statewide backlash
‘Make something out of nothing:’ Iowa football RBs a bright spot within struggling offense
Historic exhibit for Lulu Merle Johnson, JoCo’s namesake progresses
Police urge Johnson County residents to be vigilant due to an uptick in car burglaries
Fall harvest yields a dangerous time for Iowa farmers
Advertisement

Iowa field hockey falls to Maryland in first round of Big Ten Tournament

The Hawkeyes fell to the Terrapins for the second time this season on Thursday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
November 3, 2023
Iowa+midfielder%2Fdefender+cries+after+a+Big+Ten+field+hockey+tournament+quarterfinals+match+between+No.+6+Iowa+and+No.+3+Maryland+at+Phyllis+Ocker+Field+in+Ann+Arbor%2C+Mich.%2C+on+Thursday%2C+Nov.+2%2C+2023.+The+Terrapins+defeated+the+Hawkeyes%2C+2-0.
Carly_Schrum
Iowa midfielder/defender cries after a Big Ten field hockey tournament quarterfinals match between No. 6 Iowa and No. 3 Maryland at Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. The Terrapins defeated the Hawkeyes, 2-0.

The No. 7 Iowa field hockey team failed to get revenge against No. 8 Maryland in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament– falling 2-0 at Phyllis Ocker Field on Thursday. 

The first quarter started with both teams flexing their defensive prowess, as three shots were taken in the initial 14 minutes. 

With 30 seconds left in the period, Hawkeye first-year Dionne van Aalsum’s penalty shot attempt was stuffed by the Terrapin defense. 

“I think the first quarter we hung in tough,” Iowa head coach Lisa Cellucci said. “For the most part, we really matched their speed and physicality in the first quarter. When we had to start chasing the game is where we got a little exposed.”

Maryland drew first blood in the 20th minute of play. Third-year forward Hope Rose found the back of the cage for her 13th goal of the season. 

The Hawkeyes got one more shot on goal from first-year forward Miranda Jackson but couldn’t capitalize. 

“We had two or three solid chances, but we just didn’t have enough sustained attack,” Cellucci said. “That was a big piece of being able to beat a team like Maryland. With their threatening attack and their transition, you have to put them under sustained pressure”

Iowa missed an opportunity on another penalty corner early in the third period as midfielder Lieve Shaulk got stuffed by the Maryland defenders. 

The Terrapins capitalized on the missed opportunity, and midfielder Sammy Popper notched her eighth goal of the season off a deflection.

“The [Maryland goal] opened things up,” Cellucci said. “It was a critical mistake that unfortunately put us down, and then we were really chasing.”

The Hawkeyes had one more shot on goal in the fourth period of play by Jackson, but it was saved by Maryland first-year goalie Alyssa Klebaskso. 

Offensive struggles

The Hawkeye offense struggled against the Terrapin defense yet again. 

Iowa junior forward Annika Herbine mustered the only goal against Maryland in the Hawkeyes’ 4-1 loss on Oct 20. 

A similar outcome happened on Thursday. 

The Hawkeyes put up two shots on goal all on penalty corner attempts. Iowa never got into a rhythm on offense and couldn’t build any sort of momentum. 

“I think the biggest piece was we were unable to build the ball,” Cellucci said. “We just didn’t have enough connection. We needed to string a lot more passes together.”

Magnotta stays strong

Iowa goalkeeper Mia Magnotta stayed strong for the defensive unit. The Pennsylvania native saved three shots on five scoring attempts from Maryland. 

The 19 total shots from the Terrapins constantly put pressure on the Hawkeye defensive unit. 

“I thought Mia played fantastic,” Cellucci said. “What people don’t see is the organization she provided and how much she directed chaos back there when we were under serious pressure. I thought she came up with some timely saves. The goals that were scored are hard for a goalkeeper to defend but I thought she did a great job.”

Up Next

The Hawkeyes will hope to hear their name called on Sunday for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. 

The first round of games starts on Nov 10.
More to Discover
More in Big Ten Tournament
Iowa forward Kelli Mcgroarty heads the ball and scores a goal during a soccer match between Iowa and Maryland at the Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeat the Terrapins, 5-0.
Iowa women’s soccer Cinderella run continues, advances to Big Ten Championship
Junior Max Murphy closes in on the lead during the Hawkeye Invitational at Ashton Cross-Country Course in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Murphy broke the University of Iowa mens 6,000-meter record at the invite. The Iowa mens team won the invite with the women coming in second.
Iowa cross country leaders learn from Big Ten Championship competition
The Iowa mens cross country team huddles before the Hawkeye invite at Ashton Cross-Country Course in Iowa City, on Friday, Sep. 1, 2023. The Iowa mens team won the invite with the women coming in second second.
Iowa cross country teams finish in bottom half at Big Ten Championship meet
More in Field Hockey
Iowa midfield Dionne van Aalsum reacts during a field hockey match between No. 1 Iowa and Michigan State at Grand Field in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. van Aalsum scored one goal in the first period. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 3-1.
Iowa field hockey’s Dionne van Aalsum named Big Ten Freshman of the Year
Iowa goalkeeper Mia Magnotta prepares to stop a goal during a field hockey match between No. 1 Iowa and Michigan State at Grand Field in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Magnotta played for all 60 minutes of the match. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 3-1.
Iowa field hockey notebook | Hawkeyes gear up for Big Ten Tournament
Iowa midfielder Dionne van Aalsum attempts a goal up the field during a field hockey match between No. 1 Iowa and Michigan State at Grand Field in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Van Aalsum played for 51 minutes. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 3-1.
No. 8 Iowa field hockey defeats No. 3 Rutgers in season finale
More in Sports
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson runs with the ball during a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Johnsons longest run of the game was 18 yards. Iowa defeated Northwestern, 33-13.
Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 10 of the college football season
Iowa offensive linemen Nick DeJong and Rusty Feth carry the Cy-Hawk Trophy after a Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 20-13.
One-on-one with Iowa offensive lineman Rusty Feth
Kid captain Lincoln Veach holds linebacker Nick Jackson’s hand during Kids’ Day at Kinnick in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
Iowa football Kid Captain Lincoln Veach embraces strength
About the Contributor
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected] Jake Olson is a Sports Reporter for The Daily Iowan. In his three years with the paper, he has covered everything from rowing to basketball. He is studying journalism and mass communication with a minor in sports and rec management.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in