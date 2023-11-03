Iowa field hockey falls to Maryland in first round of Big Ten Tournament

The No. 7 Iowa field hockey team failed to get revenge against No. 8 Maryland in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament– falling 2-0 at Phyllis Ocker Field on Thursday.

The first quarter started with both teams flexing their defensive prowess, as three shots were taken in the initial 14 minutes.

With 30 seconds left in the period, Hawkeye first-year Dionne van Aalsum’s penalty shot attempt was stuffed by the Terrapin defense.

“I think the first quarter we hung in tough,” Iowa head coach Lisa Cellucci said. “For the most part, we really matched their speed and physicality in the first quarter. When we had to start chasing the game is where we got a little exposed.”

Maryland drew first blood in the 20th minute of play. Third-year forward Hope Rose found the back of the cage for her 13th goal of the season.

The Hawkeyes got one more shot on goal from first-year forward Miranda Jackson but couldn’t capitalize.

“We had two or three solid chances, but we just didn’t have enough sustained attack,” Cellucci said. “That was a big piece of being able to beat a team like Maryland. With their threatening attack and their transition, you have to put them under sustained pressure”

Iowa missed an opportunity on another penalty corner early in the third period as midfielder Lieve Shaulk got stuffed by the Maryland defenders.

The Terrapins capitalized on the missed opportunity, and midfielder Sammy Popper notched her eighth goal of the season off a deflection.

“The [Maryland goal] opened things up,” Cellucci said. “It was a critical mistake that unfortunately put us down, and then we were really chasing.”

The Hawkeyes had one more shot on goal in the fourth period of play by Jackson, but it was saved by Maryland first-year goalie Alyssa Klebaskso.

Offensive struggles

The Hawkeye offense struggled against the Terrapin defense yet again.

Iowa junior forward Annika Herbine mustered the only goal against Maryland in the Hawkeyes’ 4-1 loss on Oct 20.

A similar outcome happened on Thursday.

The Hawkeyes put up two shots on goal all on penalty corner attempts. Iowa never got into a rhythm on offense and couldn’t build any sort of momentum.

“I think the biggest piece was we were unable to build the ball,” Cellucci said. “We just didn’t have enough connection. We needed to string a lot more passes together.”

Magnotta stays strong

Iowa goalkeeper Mia Magnotta stayed strong for the defensive unit. The Pennsylvania native saved three shots on five scoring attempts from Maryland.

The 19 total shots from the Terrapins constantly put pressure on the Hawkeye defensive unit.

“I thought Mia played fantastic,” Cellucci said. “What people don’t see is the organization she provided and how much she directed chaos back there when we were under serious pressure. I thought she came up with some timely saves. The goals that were scored are hard for a goalkeeper to defend but I thought she did a great job.”

Up Next

The Hawkeyes will hope to hear their name called on Sunday for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The first round of games starts on Nov 10.