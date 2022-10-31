DITV: Iowa City Moms Return to Host Halloween Bash

October 31, 2022
After a 2 year pandemic break, the Iowa City Moms organization hosted their 8th annual Halloween Bash for kids of all ages. DITV News Reporter Davi Consuelos was on the scene.
