Where to watch Iowa football play Northwestern in annual Homecoming game Saturday

The Hawkeyes will take on the Wildcats at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras hands the ball off to running back Leshon Williams during a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights 27-10.

The Iowa football team will welcome Northwestern to Kinnick Stadium for its annual Homecoming game Saturday. Action is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Homecoming festivities begin Friday evening with a parade at 5:45 p.m. The parade’s route will conclude on Clinton Street near Phillips Hall.

The Iowa spirit squad and Hawkeye Marching Band will follow the parade with a performance on the Pentracrest at 7:15 p.m. The Homecoming concert, featuring Sir Chloe and NOSO, will begin at 8 p.m. near the Old Capitol Building.

Matchup: Northwestern (1-6 overall, 1-3 Big Ten) vs. Iowa (3-4 overall, 1-3 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium

Weather: Winds out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph, high of 65 degrees

TV: ESPN2

Announcers: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (color commentary), Taylor McGregor (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI/Sirius Channel 109/XM Channel 203

Honorary Captain: Leshun Daniels, running back (2013-16)

Betting information: Line: IA -11 | O/U: 37.5

