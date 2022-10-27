Where to watch Iowa football play Northwestern in annual Homecoming game Saturday
The Hawkeyes will take on the Wildcats at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
October 27, 2022
The Iowa football team will welcome Northwestern to Kinnick Stadium for its annual Homecoming game Saturday. Action is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.
Homecoming festivities begin Friday evening with a parade at 5:45 p.m. The parade’s route will conclude on Clinton Street near Phillips Hall.
The Iowa spirit squad and Hawkeye Marching Band will follow the parade with a performance on the Pentracrest at 7:15 p.m. The Homecoming concert, featuring Sir Chloe and NOSO, will begin at 8 p.m. near the Old Capitol Building.
Matchup: Northwestern (1-6 overall, 1-3 Big Ten) vs. Iowa (3-4 overall, 1-3 Big Ten)
Scheduled game time: Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Location: Kinnick Stadium
Weather: Winds out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph, high of 65 degrees
TV: ESPN2
Announcers: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (color commentary), Taylor McGregor (sideline reporter)
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI/Sirius Channel 109/XM Channel 203
Honorary Captain: Leshun Daniels, running back (2013-16)
Betting information: Line: IA -11 | O/U: 37.5
