UI Homecoming Executive Board pleased with turnout for new event Hawks Run Home 5K

During the first annual Hawks Run Home 5K, runners cited issues with the marking of the path.

In the first Hawks Run Home 5K, 65 current University of Iowa students and Iowa City community members participated in the run early Sunday morning.

The 5K is a new event included in the UI’s homecoming events and ran a loop starting and ending in Hubbard Park, with turns at the Hancher Auditorium footbridge and long stretches along North Riverside Drive.

RELATED: Cambus to host alumni reunion during homecoming week

Encouraging messages such as “you’re doing great” and “you are not alone” were written on the sidewalk of N. Madison St., leading up to an archway constructed of yellow and black balloons.

The first runner to complete the race was UI second-year student and member of the Iowa Club Track Team Beck Fitzpatrick. Despite his quick time, Fitzpatrick had complaints about the course.

“The course was not mapped well,” Fitzpatrick said. “I got confused at one point.”

Homecoming Board Executive Director Airiana Mohr said the board wants the 5K to be a recurring tradition.

“I think we have a lot of logistical changes on our end, but for the most part, a lot of people seem to really enjoy the run,” Mohr said. “Hopefully folks will come back out next year and spread the word to people who maybe didn’t run this year.”

Before the 5K, Mohr spoke to The Daily Iowan about how the event was created.

When brainstorming for this year’s homecoming celebration, Mohr said multiple members of the committee brought up the idea of a 5K.

“We were like, ‘You know what, let’s do it. Let’s see how many people want to run in this 5K,'” Mohr said. “I know there’s other 5Ks that go around on campus like the Kickoff to Kinnick 5K.”

In addition to a kickoff of homecoming week, the proceeds of the run went to the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

“Everything from the run—the registration fees and the donations and all that—are going to go to Stead Family Children’s Hospital,” Mohr said, “We also worked with University Tees to design a shirt for the 5K, and we’re going to have a limited number of those to sell.”

Sierra Suiter, UI second-year student and homecoming board member, ran a booth at the event selling designed t-shirts for the 5K.

“We only have our larges left,” Suiter said following the conclusion of the 5K. “We have seven shirts left, so pretty good.”