Photos: Iowa football vs. Illinois

Illinois snapped its eight-game losing streak against Iowa and defeated them, 9-6, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois, on Saturday.

Both teams failed to score touchdowns and their points came from field goals. Iowa scored two field goals and Illinois scored three.

Quarterback Spencer Petras completed 18 out of 36 pass attempts and threw for 170 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta caught nine passes and gained 100 yards through the air in his first 100-yard receiving game of the season.

Despite four turnovers from the Hawkeye Defense, Iowa failed to capitalize on third down with only converting five out of 17 attempts.

After Illinois quarterback Tommy Devito suffered an ankle injury, Artur Sitkowski played the remainder of the game. Sitkowski completed 13 of 19 passes and threw for 74 yards and one interception. Illinois running back Chase Brown recorded 146 yards on the ground out of 31 rush attempts.

The Fighting Illini move to a 5-1 record overall and tie for first place in the Big Ten West while the Hawkeyes fall 3-3 to sixth place.

The Hawkeyes will go into a bye week before they go to Columbus, Ohio, to face the Ohio State Buckeyes on October 22.