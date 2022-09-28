Student Athletes Receive Unequal Nutrition Allowances

September 28, 2022
Black Card offers UIowa student athletes access to weekly and daily allowances fr food and groceries at local location in Iowa City. DITV News Reporter Justina Borgman discovers the disparities in allowances between different sports.
DITV
Packages
Iowa City Stands in Solidarity with Iran
DITV: Newscast Wed Sept 28th, 2022
Nico Ragaini Expecting Family in Big Numbers
Grant Field Underwent Renovation over the Summer
A New Plant-Themed Bar Welcomes the Community
DITV Sports: Iowa finds some offense in the eye of the storm
DITV Sports: Iowa Defense outscores Rutgers in B1G opener
DITV Sports: UI Golf’s Mac McClear shines in season opener
DITV Sports: Iowa Volleyball Update
DITV Sports: Hawkeyes keep shutout amidst several lightning delays