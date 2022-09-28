Iowa City Stands in Solidarity with Iran

September 28, 2022
After protests erupt around the world fighting for women’s rights in Iran protestors came together to show solidarity in Iowa City. DITV News Director Ashley Weil has more on what inspired these protestors to show up.
