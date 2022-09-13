Hawks in the NFL | Week 1

A handful of former Hawkeyes showed out in the NFL’s opening week.

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrates tackling Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during the football game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Friday, November 29, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 27-24. Epenesa had two sacks throughout the game.

A handful of former Hawkeye football stars showed out in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

Five former Iowa players made debuts with new teams on the offensive line. Former All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff protected 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville, and center Austin Blythe held down the pivot spot in his debut for the Seattle Seahawks.

Riley Reiff stepped in at right tackle for the Chicago Bears in their win over the 49ers. James Daniels suited up for the Pittsburgh Steelers in an overtime victory over the Bengals.

Rookie first-round draft pick Tyler Linderbaum did not allow a sack in his debut for the Ravens in a 24-9 win over the New York Jets.

Pro Bowl tight end TJ Hockenson, caught four passes for 38 yards for the Detroit Lions. His fellow “Tight End University” alum, Noah Fant, caught three passes for 16 yards in his debut for the Seahawks after he was traded to Seattle as part of a package for Russell Wilson in the offseason.

RELATED: Hawks in the NFL | Preseason Week 2

All-Pro tight end George Kittle was sidelined for the 49ers’ loss in Chicago with a groin injury. Denver linebacker Josey Jewell was inactive for the Broncos’ primetime loss to the Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

Desmond King racked up six tackles for the Houston Texans, including one for loss.

AJ Epenesa breaks out

Epenesa, a 2020 second-round pick for the Buffalo Bills, made his mark in the NFL season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Epenesa racked up a sack and a half, tied for second-best in the league thus far in 2022.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder has been a rotational pass rusher in Buffalo since he was drafted, but when the Bills added veteran Von Miller to the defensive end stable in free agency questions arose about Epenesa’s long-term fit in upstate New York. He put them to rest with his stellar performance on Thursday night.

Amani Hooker justifies big contract

After a 2021 campaign in which he racked up 62 tackles in 12 starts, safety Amani Hooker was awarded a hefty raise. The Tennessee Titans inked Hooker to a three-year $33 million deal with a $10 million signing bonus on Sept. 9.

The 2019 fourth-round pick has been a mainstay in Tennessee’s defensive backfield since his second season when he picked off four passes.

Hooker showed why he earned his extension on Sunday against the New York Giants. He recorded four tackles and intercepted a Daniel Jones pass in the end zone.

Anthony Nelson makes an impact

Nelson, a fourth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2019, has been praised by Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles throughout the offseason.

The 6-foot-7 Waukee product validated Bowles’ enthusiasm against the Cowboys on Sunday. Nelson went untouched en route to a blindside sack on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott late in the third quarter and followed it up with a Eurostep celebration.

The ex-Hawkeye edge rusher also recorded a tackle in the Bucs’ 19-3 victory.