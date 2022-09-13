DITV: New Student Class Brings Obstacles for UIHD

September 13, 2022

The University of Iowa class of 2026 is one of the largest incoming classes in modern history. DITV news reporter Abigail Kurten has more on how this new student population has put strain on campus housing and dining halls.

