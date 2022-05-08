Report of shots fired, subject injured near VA entrance east of Highway 6

A Hawk Alert sent Sunday evening stated shots have been fired near east of Highway 6. A subject was injured with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The University of Iowa Department of Public Safety reported a shots fired incident and injury near Highway 6 and the entrance of the Iowa City Veterans Affairs Medical Center building on Sunday.

A 6:33 p.m. update from the Iowa City Police Department states the report of shots fired came from the 600 Block of Highway 6 West. One person was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers are still at the scene and the case is still under investigation, it states. Iowa City police does not believe there is an active threat to the public.

The first of two Hawk Alerts sent out Sunday was at 4:59 p.m. and reported that shots were fired near the UI Medical Education building and a subject was injured, but the incident did not occur in or on UI property, according to a UI police tweet. The alert states to avoid the area.

The tweet on Sunday said that police are on the scene investigating.

A Hawk Alert update from 5:24 p.m. states the incident occurred east of the Highway 6 entrance to the Iowa City Veterans Affairs Medical Center building.

SITUATION UPDATE: For additional clarity, this incident did not occur inside the building or on university property. Police are on scene and investigating. — University of Iowa Department of Public Safety (@UIowa_Police) May 8, 2022



The alert states parts of Newton Road and Highway 6 are closed and has suggested alternate routes to access the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.