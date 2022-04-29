Anne Frank sapling planted on UI Pentacrest

The tree-planting ceremony honored the values of Anne Frank, as well as the power of the written word.

A community member shovels dirt onto the Anne Frank sapling at a planting ceremony for an Anne Frank sapling at the Pentacrest at the University of Iowa on Friday, April 29, 2022. The sapling was propagated from the chestnut tree behind the annex where Anne and family hid.

When Anne Frank was hiding in a secret annex in an Amsterdam home for more than two years, a chestnut tree she could see out the window served as a comfort and symbol of freedom. On Friday, a sapling from the original tree was planted on the Pentacrest lawn, bringing a piece of history to the University of Iowa campus.

“This tree will outlive all of us,” Kirsten Kumpf Baele, lecturer and outreach coordinator of German in the UI Division of World Languages, Literatures, and Culture, said at the tree planting ceremony. “Let us care for and cultivate it together with annual commemoration, educational programming, literary output, and more so that it will always serve as a reminder of Anne’s story and her dedication to peace in the face of injustice.”

At the ceremony, UI President Barbara Wilson said the sapling represents cultural understanding and free speech.

“It really for me is a symbol of building consensus and building community. We talk about that a lot here at the university,” Wilson said. “We talk about diversity, we talk about how do we bring people together? How do we listen with the heart? How do we open people’s minds? And how do we create cultural understanding? And I think Anne’s diary has helped show the way.”

RELATED: Keeping Anne Frank’s story alive in Iowa

Liz Tovar, executive officer and associate vice president of the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, said at the tree-planting ceremony that the campus is a melting pot and that living symbols such as the tree serve as a reminder of hope, unity, and resilience of people of the campus.

“Today we look to the past to plant a symbol representing Anne Frank’s spirit and humanitarian message for the future,” Tovar said.

Kumpf Baele sent a request for the campus to receive a sapling to the Anne Frank Center in 2018. Kumpf Baele said being a UNESCO City of Literature and home to both the Iowa Writers Workshop and the state’s original capital makes Iowa City an ideal place for the sapling.

“Anne Frank’s tree will be planted in a place associated with free speech, activism, and celebration,” she said.

Kumpf Baele said the location, on the Pentacrest lawn in front of Macbride Hall, is at the intersection of campus and city life.

Members of the campus and the Iowa City community of all ages welcomed the tree on Friday evening. Nearly every seat in the Macbride Auditorium, including the balcony, was full for the ceremony. The event was inside, rather than on the lawn, because of rain showers.

“This shift in location … has been a humbling experience,” Kumpf Baele said. “It makes me reflect on how Anne may have felt all those months cut off from the tree that she admired and how lucky we are that we have the freedom to go out and stand under its branches following this ceremony.”

After the ceremony, more than a hundred people gathered outside and enjoyed a moment of the evening when rain wasn’t coming down and the sun appeared from behind the clouds.

The tree is now a part of the campus landscape and culture. On Friday, Carolina Kaufman, the director of education and engagement at the Pentacrest Museums, gave her first tour of trees on the Iowa campus. The newly planted chestnut tree is one of her stops on this new type of tour.

Kaufman told The Daily Iowan in an interview following the ceremony that trees are significant because they represent resilience, rebirth, and wisdom, as well as providing the materials used to document human history.

“I think no matter what situation people are in, whatever tough situation they’re going through, being in nature is helpful and healing,” she said.

RELATED: UI prepares for Anne Frank tree sapling to arrive on campus

The tree-planting ceremony included a spoken word piece performed by Amal Kassir. The planting committee said they selected Kassir to perform because she embodies the spirit of Frank. Kassir is the daughter of a German-American woman born in Iowa and a Syrian man. In the Syrian war, 49 of Kassir’s family members died. Her performance drew on hope in the face of adversity and celebrated the power of the written word.

“The problem starts with a closed door and keeping people out of the human heart,” she said. “When it comes to humanity, there is no us versus them, there is only us.”