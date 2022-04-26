Iowa track and field to travel to Drake Relays, Kip Janvrin Open

The Hawkeyes will send athletes across the state to Des Moines and Indianola this weekend.

Iowa head coach Joey Woody watches action during the Musco Twilight at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track in Iowa City on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Iowa hosted its only outdoor meet this season.

Iowa track and field is heading across the state this week for the Drake Relays in Des Moines and Kip Janvrin Open in Indianola. The Hawkeyes’ in-state travel comes less than a week after hosting their only home meet of the season, the Musco Twilight Invitational, on April 23.

The Drake Relays will begin on April 27 at 10 a.m. with multi-athlete competitions. The Kip Janvrin Open kicks off with field events at 10 a.m. on April 29.

As the Hawkeyes return to the road this week, Iowa director of track and field Joey Woody has concerns about his athletes’ constant travel. Woody commented on injuries that kept sophomore runners Kalen Walker and Jenoah McKiver out of the Musco Twilight Invite.

“This time of the year, when it’s been a long season, we’ve got to pull back and let [them] heal up a little bit,” Woody said. “I think the travel just kind of caught up to us a little bit.”

Walker sent out a tweet on Monday night, insinuating that he will not return for the rest of the Hawkeyes’ 2021-22 season.

“My 22-23 season starts tomorrow,” Walker’s tweet read. “Already made some huge goals to chase and I get the advantage of starting my training before anyone else!”

Despite the Hawkeyes’ recent string of injuries, the Iowa men’s track and field team has gained traction in the rankings. The Iowa men are ranked No. 15 in the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Association’s latest national poll — two places higher than last week’s rankings.

The Hawkeye women slid eight spots to No. 39 in the national poll. However, they are still ranked No. 3 in the Midwest region, behind Minnesota and Oklahoma.

Hawkeye athletes have seen plenty of singular success, as well. Several of the program’s outdoor records have already been broken this season.

Multi-athlete Austin West notched the second-highest decathlon score in the NCAA in 2021-22 at the Mt. Sac Relays on April 13. West’s 8,179 points secured the best decathlon score in Iowa program history.

McKiver boasts the fastest 400-meter time in the nation in 2022, as his 44.74 second finish at the Jim Click Shootout in Tucson, Arizona, on April 9 is still the second-fastest time recorded worldwide. McKiver is not expected to return to the track until the Big Ten Championships, hosted in Minneapolis May 13-15.

After this week’s stop in the Des Moines metro area, the Hawkeyes will leave the state for their next competition.

Iowa will head north to compete at the Wisconsin Twilight Invite on May 6 in Madison. The meet will be the Hawkeyes’ first trip to another conference institution this outdoor season and serves as the only buffer before the Big Ten Championships.