Iowa women’s tennis to travel to Nebraska for final dual of 2021-22 regular season

Iowa’s Michelle Bacalla defends her side of the court during a women’s tennis meet between Iowa and Illinois at the Hawkeye Tennis & Recreation Complex on Friday, April 1, 2022. Bacalla lost her match, 2-1. The Illini defeated the Hawkeyes, 4-2.

The Iowa women’s tennis team will play its final match of the 2022 regular season Saturday at 11 a.m. The Hawkeyes will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska, to take on the Cornhuskers at the Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center.

Nebraska is 13-9 overall this season with a 6-4 record in Big Ten Conference play.

Iowa is 6-15 overall and 2-8 in league matches this season. The Hawkeyes have, however, won two of their last three bouts. Iowa suffered through a 13-match losing streak this season that spanned from Feb. 18 to April 10.

The Hawkeyes have won their last two matchups with the Cornhuskers. Iowa beat Nebraska twice in 2020-21.

Saturday’s dual could be the last seniors Samantha Mannix and Michelle Bacalla compete in as Hawkeyes. The pair has donned the Black and Gold for the last four years. Mannix and Bacalla, however, still have remaining eligibility. The NCAA gave all its 2020-21 athletes an additional year to compete because of COVID-19.

In 2021-22, Mannix and Bacalla have 7-10 and 5-14 singles records, respectively.

After they wrap up the regular season in Nebraska, the Hawkeyes will host the Big Ten Tournament at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex in Iowa City from April 27-May 1.