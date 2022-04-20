Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Bradley

Isabella Cervantes, Photojournalist
April 20, 2022

Iowa defeated Bradley, 15-8, during a baseball game between the Hawkeyes and the Braves at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Tuesday.

Iowa started off strong and continued to dominate throughout the game. Iowa’s offense played well in the first half with eight out of nine batters on base. Bradley received many opportunities with four walks but could not compete with Iowa pitchers.

Iowa first baseman Peyton Williams hit his first career cycle after hitting a home run, a triple, a double, and a single. “It is good to hit the ball, which is the main thing I’m trying to do right now,” Williams said.

Iowa faces Rutgers on Friday in New Jersey.

Isabella Cervantes
The press box prepares for the start of the game between Iowa and Bradley at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Braves, 15-8.
