Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Bradley

Iowa defeated Bradley, 15-8, during a baseball game between the Hawkeyes and the Braves at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Tuesday.

Iowa started off strong and continued to dominate throughout the game. Iowa’s offense played well in the first half with eight out of nine batters on base. Bradley received many opportunities with four walks but could not compete with Iowa pitchers.

Iowa first baseman Peyton Williams hit his first career cycle after hitting a home run, a triple, a double, and a single. “It is good to hit the ball, which is the main thing I’m trying to do right now,” Williams said.

Iowa faces Rutgers on Friday in New Jersey.