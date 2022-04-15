Iowa softball drops first game of weekend series to Ohio State

The Hawkeyes’ offensive push in the latter innings was not enough as Ohio State took down Iowa, 7-3, at Bob Pearl Field.

Iowa softball fell to Ohio State, 7-3, in game one of its home series against the Buckeyes at Bob Pearl Field on Friday night.

Freshman Devyn Greer got the start in the circle for the Hawkeyes. In four innings, the first-year hurler gave up eight hits and five runs. Greer was relieved by freshman Emma Henderson in the fifth inning.

Henderson pitched just one inning in the contest. She gave up two hits before sophomore Denali Loecker entered the game.

Iowa scored all three of its runs off solo homers. Senior left fielder Riley Sheehy and sophomore leadoff hitter Brylee Klosterman both hit home runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Sheehy had never hit a collegiate home run before Friday.

Loecker capped the Hawkeyes’ scoring in the bottom of the seventh frame, hitting a homer to center field.

Big Picture

The Hawkeyes have now lost five consecutive games, posting an overall record of 18-21 in the 2022 season. Iowa’s Big Ten record moved to 1-11.

Iowa is currently in last place in the Big Ten standings. Michigan State has a one-game lead in the standings with a 1-10 record.

The Hawkeyes finished the 2021 season in fifth place in the Big Ten standings. With a conference-only schedule, Iowa went 26-18 and nearly nabbed an at-large spot to the NCAA Tournament.

Tough to read

Ohio State pitcher Lexi Handley picked up her 14th win of the season against Iowa. In a complete game, Handley allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out seven Iowa batters.

“She’s a good pitcher and she’s got some great wins under her belt this season,” Iowa head coach Renee Gillispie said.” I think we just focus on what we could do against her, you know she throws rise balls, she’s got a curve, and as a lefty, she’s always tough to go up against.”

Handley has an ERA of 2.49 on the 2022 season with an overall record of 14-6.

What’s Next

Iowa will play the second game of its series against Ohio State at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bob Pearl Field. The game will stream on BTN+.

The final game of the series will begin at noon on Sunday. The Iowa-Ohio State finale will also stream live on BTN+.

The Hawkeyes are now just four weeks away from the Big Ten Tournament, which will be held on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing. League tournament action will begin on May 12 and wrap up on May 14.