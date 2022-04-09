Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Illinois – game one

Iowa defeated Illinois, 4-2, in game one of a doubleheader at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Saturday.

Iowa pitcher Dylan Nedved pitched five innings for the Hawkeyes and held the Fighting Illini to three hits and one run. Pitchers Connor Shultz and Ben Beutel pitched for the remainder of the game.

The game started slowly with both teams scoreless in the first and second innings. In the third inning, Michael Seegers hit a single, allowing second baseman Brendan Sher a run.

Along with the run, Sher hit a home run to center field in the 7th inning, bumping up Iowa’s score to four.

The Hawkeyes and the Fighting Illini continue their three-game series Saturday and Sunday at Duane Banks Field.