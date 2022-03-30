Iowa men’s basketball center Josh Ogundele enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The sophomore is the second Hawkeye in as many days to enter the portal, joining point guard Joe Toussaint.

Iowa forward Josh Ogundele looks to shoot a layup during a men’s basketball game between No. 5 Iowa and No. 12 Northwestern in the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 112-76. Ogundele scored 4 points.

Iowa men’s basketball center Josh Ogundele has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, becoming the second Hawkeye in as many days to enter the portal.

Ogundele, who just finished his sophomore season in Iowa City, joins former Iowa point guard Joe Toussaint in the portal. Ogundele notified Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery of his intention to leave the program and the University of Iowa on Wednesday.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of two incredible teams at the University of Iowa,” Ogundele said in a release. “I want to thank my teammates and coaches for the special bonds and memories, which is something I will take with me forever. However, I believe it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal and continue to chase my dreams.”

Thank you Iowa, for everything 🖤🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/fbpxPhmCGT — Josh Ogundele (@damijosh2047) March 30, 2022

In two seasons as a Hawkeye after moving to the U.S. from London, Ogundele played limited minutes in 27 games. Ogundele scored 29 points and recorded 24 rebounds, five blocks, and four steals in 19 games as a sophomore.

Ogundele scored four points and played 10 minutes in Iowa’s win over Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game.

RELATED: Iowa men’s basketball guard Joe Toussaint enters NCAA Transfer Portal

“All of us are appreciative of Josh’s efforts and contributions to our program,” McCaffery said in a release. “Josh was a good teammate who helped us win 48 games over the last two seasons and win a Big Ten Tournament title. Josh has a bright future, and we wish him good luck moving forward. My staff and I will assist Josh during this transition.”

“All of us are appreciative of Josh’s efforts and contributions to our program. Josh was a good teammate who helped us win 48 games over the last two seasons and win a Big Ten Tournament title. Josh has a bright future, and we wish him good luck moving forward.” – Coach McCaffery https://t.co/OLyYXFmwFV — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) March 30, 2022

Iowa’s starting forward/center last season was senior Filip Rebraca, and he will return to the Hawkeyes for the 2022-23 season. Center Riley Mulvey, who appeared in 17 games last season, will be back for his sophomore season.

Along with Toussaint and Ogundele entering the portal, Iowa has also lost point guard Jordan Bohannon and forward Keegan Murray this offseason. Bohannon is out of eligibility after six seasons in Iowa City, while Murray — a projected lottery pick — declared for the NBA Draft on Tuesday, ending his college career.