Iowa men’s basketball guard Joe Toussaint enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Toussaint appeared in 98 games, starting 41 of them, in the backcourt for the Hawkeyes over the last three seasons.

Iowa guard Joe Toussaint speaks on the phone after the 2022 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Championship between No. 5 Iowa and No. 3 Purdue at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 13, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 75-66.

Iowa men’s basketball guard Joe Toussaint has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

“After much consideration and thought, I have decided to pursue an expanded role at another institution,” Toussaint said in a statement. “I am thankful to my teammates, coaches, and fans for a memorable three years. Winning a Big Ten championship and building lifelong relationships during my time in Iowa City is something I will always cherish.”

Thank you Iowa !!

The 6-foot guard from the Bronx started at point guard for the first 21 games of Iowa’s 2021-22 season before being moved to a bench role. Jordan Bohannon was moved back to the “one” and sophomore Tony Perkins was inserted into the starting lineup at shooting guard over the final stretch of the regular season and the entirety of the postseason.

Toussaint led Iowa in assists (3.2) and steals (1.4) per game as a junior, while also contributing 4.3 points in 17 minutes of play per game. Iowa went 26-10 last season and won the program’s first Big Ten Tournament title since 2006. In the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game, Toussaint recorded four steals.

​​“We want to thank Joe Toussaint for being an integral part of multiple NCAA Tournament teams and a Big Ten championship team,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said in a release. “He brought great effort and character to our program. He will be great wherever he goes, and we wish him the very best moving forward.”

Some of Toussaint’s former Iowa teammates have wished him well on Twitter.

Forward Patrick McCaffery, who has roomed with Toussaint, said, “Gonna miss you family. Go be great! You know how we rock.” Center Josh Ogundele said, “Go be great my brother.”

gonna miss you family. go be great ! you know how we rock

Iowa is losing both Toussaint and Bohannon, who is out of eligibility after six seasons, from its backcourt. Perkins and point guard Ahron Ulis will both be returning for their junior seasons, while Connor McCaffery is expected to return for a sixth season as a Hawkeye.

Earlier Tuesday, Iowa’s All-American forward Keegan Murray declared for the NBA Draft, ending his college career.