Iowa women’s golf ready for Chattanooga Classic

The Hawkeyes spent their spring break training in Florida. Now, they’ll return to competitive golf for the first time in over a month.

After a week of training in Florida over spring break, the Iowa women’s golf team will return to action at the Chattanooga Classic March 27-29.

Counting Iowa, the Tennessee-based tournament boasts a 21-team field. Iowa will be joined at Council Fire Golf Club by Central Arkansas, Chattanooga, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, East Tennessee State, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Indiana, James Madison, Middle Tennessee State, Murray State, North Florida, Old Dominion, Samford, Southern Miss, UTSA, Wisconsin, and Yale.

Iowa’s lineup for the Chattanooga Classic will include freshman Paula Miranda, senior Dana Lerner, and juniors Lea Zeitler, Jacque Galloway, and Morgan Goldstein.

Iowa head coach Megan Menzel said her players worked hard on their games during the Hawkeyes’ spring break trip to the Sunshine State. Iowa played four different courses while it was in Florida.

“We had a great trip,” Menzel told The Daily Iowan. “We got to play four really phenomenal golf courses. We played each day, so I think it stretched their golf games and also their minds. We got great feedback on our games just being able to be on grass and playing for the four days. So, very productive week for us.”

Course management was a point of emphasis for Miranda and her teammates while they were in Florida.

“It was really fun,” Miranda said of Iowa’s trip. “I think getting used to hitting on grass again and just working on our course management skills [was important].”

Iowa hasn’t had many opportunities to hit on real grass in Iowa City. Colder temperatures have kept the Hawkeyes off the course and inside their practice facility. As a result, Iowa has been hitting off artificial grass mats for much of this year.

Miranda also noted that she struggled on the greens during spring break, slowly adjusting to new putting surfaces each day. To counteract the problems she’s had, Miranda has been working diligently on the pace of her putting stroke.

“I’ve always kind of struggled with a bit of pace, a bit of our rhythm in my putting, so all those changes kind of messed me up a bit,” Miranda said. “But I got back to the basics here at the facility, and I’ve been working on it the past few days. So, I think I can easily get it back into a good place.”

Menzel believes Council Fire Golf Club will be a good track for the Hawkeyes to get back into the swing of competitive golf. Iowa hasn’t played in a tournament in more than a month.

I think it’ll set up nicely for us,” Menzel said. “Just like any golf course, I think ball striking is going to be the key, but it looks like, also, we want to make sure that we leave the ball in the correct spots around the greens. It’s well-bunkered in areas.”

Iowa finished second in the 2021 Chattanooga Classic’s 12-team field. The event was held at Black Creek Club last year.

Goldstein and Galloway each posted top-five finishes at last year’s Chattanooga Classic. Zeitler ended tournament play in 48th place.

This week’s Chattanooga Classic can be followed live on golfstat.com.