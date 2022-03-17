Photos: NCAA First Round men’s basketball: No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond

The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes fell to the No. 12 Richmond Spiders, 67-63, in the First Round of the NCAA men’s basketball championship at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., on Thursday.

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon played his last game for the Iowa Hawkeyes, earning six points, two rebounds, and three assists. “I can honestly say, this last year, I put my heart and soul into this team,” Bohannon said. “Hopefully I left this jersey in a better place than where I found it.”

The Richmond defense limited the highest-scoring Iowa player, forward Keegan Murray, to 21 points, with Richmond forward Tyler Burton earning three steals. “They’re just physical, and they brought a lot of guys any time I was driving to the basket or in the paint area,” Murray said.

Richmond forward Tyler Burton earned 18 points and 11 rebounds to complement his three steals. “From top to bottom, we all really just dig in on defense,” Burton said. “Overall that was our weakness this year,” Burton said. “And for us to just come full circle at the end of the year and really dig in these last five games… unbelievable.”

The No. 12 Richmond Spiders will face the No. 4 Providence Friars at KeyBank Center on Saturday.