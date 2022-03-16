Photos: NCAA First Round men’s basketball press conferences & open practices

The NCAA hosted press conferences and open practices for teams competing in the First Round men’s basketball games at Buffalo, N.Y. Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Iowa forward Keegan Murray, guard Jordan Bohannon, and head coach Fran McCaffery spoke for Iowa. Murray spoke about recently being named an AP first-team All-American. “For me, it was just really putting my head down and not listening to what anyone had to say about me,” Murray said. “If I listened to other people’s opinions, I wouldn’t be here right now.”

Richmond forward Grant Golden, guard Jacob Gilyard, and head coach Chris Mooney spoke for Richmond. Gilyard discussed his impression of Iowa. “I think in the last two months, they’ve probably been one of the top five teams analytically,” Gilyard said. “They’re a really good team. We’re excited to be able to play against a Big Ten team.”

The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes and No. 12 Richmond Spiders will face off for the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball championship on Thursday, March 17, at 2:10 p.m. CST.