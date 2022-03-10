Photos: No. 5 Iowa men’s basketball vs. No. 12 Northwestern

The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes took on the No. 12 Northwestern Wildcats in the second round of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball tournament at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 112-76. This is Iowa’s eighth straight victory over Northwestern.

Iowa forward and First Team All-Big Ten nominee Keegan Murray led the team in scoring with 26 points. Murray went 11-16 from the field, shooting 3-3 from beyond the arc, and 1-1 from the free-throw line. Murray tied the Iowa Big Ten Tournament single-game record for most field goals.

Shooting 65.5% from beyond the arc, Iowa had 10 players score at least one 3-pointer, setting the Big Ten Tournament single-game record with 19 3-pointers. In total, the Hawkeyes broke 4 single-game Big Ten Tournament records being the total points, 3-pointers made, field goals made, and margin of victory.

The Hawkeyes next play tomorrow against Rutgers in the Quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.